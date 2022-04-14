Annual Scrap Metal Drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech has put the pedal to the metal as students are revving up for the annual car show. Washburn Tech says lines of antique and unique rides will line its annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at 5724 SW Huntoon St. The annual fundraiser benefits students who need extra help to complete their career program.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 22 DAYS AGO