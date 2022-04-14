Family Movie Night

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. A character from an old movie once said, “99 percent of your time and effort goes into three basic things: your house, your work, and your family. And all three of them pull on you in different directions. If you put all of them together the three of them want more than you’ve got to give. Your family are human so you think you can get some leeway. You think they’ll bend.” This phase of life is highly demanding and we can have a tendency to give our loved ones our leftovers rather than our best. The time we have with our children is short.

