Driver injured in car-to-car shooting in Interstate 215

By CHP
redlandscommunitynews.com
 1 day ago

The driver of a blue BMW 325 was moderately injured in a. car-to- car shooting Wednesday night on southbound Interstate 215 north...

www.redlandscommunitynews.com

CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana officers rescue infant who was living in poor conditions

Fontana Police Department officers recently rescued an infant who was living in poor conditions, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. On April 6, officers were patrolling in the wash area at the end of Juniper Avenue when they observed a woman smoking narcotics next to her one-month-old baby. The woman and baby were living in the flood control channel.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA

