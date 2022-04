SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kezar Life Sciences Inc., (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has granted one employee a nonqualified stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $15.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Kezar’s common stock on April 13, 2022, the grant date of the award. This grant was part of an inducement award material to the individual’s employment with Kezar, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO