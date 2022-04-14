What’s Cooking: Crock pot breakfast casserole

Why do you need a reason to make this delicious, moist apple fritter. Come on! Tender apples are surrounded by a moist, cinnamon cake and topped with a sweet glaze. Delish!. is wonderful for breakfast, brunch, as a snack or for dessert. Eat it hot or cold!. Cuisine: American. Prep...
The Amish tend to have a sweet tooth. Many Amish recipes call for sugar, and this creamy Amish macaroni salad recipe also has sweet Miracle Whip salad dressing. What's not to love?. If you can let this macaroni salad sit a while before serving, it helps the flavors blend. If...
A few years back I found myself celebrating Thanksgiving at my sister’s house in Mississippi. The menu was similar to our Yankee upbringing, with one exception: pineapple casserole. When my sister first told me what it was, I thought she was pulling my leg. Pineapple baked with cheese and topped with crackers?
Buttered egg noodles are a common dish in many homes, but the Amish take it up a notch with chicken broth. They also soak the noodles instead of boiling them. Interesting, right?. Serve this simple Amish recipe as a main dish or as a side dish with chicken, beef or...
I’ve seen lots of broccoli cheese casserole recipes topped with crackers, breadcrumbs and stuffing (how I make it). But my friend Sherry’s broccoli casserole recipe has a special ingredient that I’d never heard of before she shared it with me – she uses crushed cornflakes!. If...
Tender eggplant is baked with a blended tomato sauce and three cheeses to golden, melty perfection. This skinny eggplant casserole recipe is a healthy vegetarian dinner or light lunch. The easy eggplant recipe makes two servings, but can easily be doubled for a family. Serve with a fresh salad or...
Goulash is a rich meat stew recipe seasoned with paprika that originated in Hungary. This easy comfort food recipe is filling and gives you all those comforting feels. Serve this Hungarian goulash recipe for dinner with crusty bread and a fresh salad. It's even better the next day for lunch!
There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
I can’t believe how easy this chicken and gravy recipe is, especially considering that it seems like a meal that took a lot of time and effort. It takes only three ingredients and four steps!. This slow-cooker recipe is the perfect meal for a busy weeknight. Bonus: It’s something...
The texture of these Amish potatoes are amazing! One bite and you'll wonder why you've never made this easy three-ingredient Amish potato recipe before. Get ready for recipe requests. This easy mashed potato recipe would be a perfect side dish for that Easter ham. Shape the leftovers into patties and...
Who says you have to work all day in the kitchen to make an amazing dessert? Not us! This easy cinnamon roll apple cobbler recipe has two (yes, two!) ingredients and is ready for the oven in minutes. The tender apples, pieces of cinnamon roll laced with the sweet glaze is irresistible.
Sick of trying to figure out what to cook every night for dinner after work? This may be my least favorite part of adulting!. My favorite meals are the easiest, quickest ones, especially those that everyone in my family will happily eat. Casseroles are a great solution, and this easy broccoli chicken casserole recipe is a perfect example.
Looking for an easy way to use up that ground beef taking up space in your freezer? There’s no easier way to prepare this affordable and versatile meat, than in the Crock Pot or slow cooker? And these 28 best ground beef Crock Pot recipes prove it. From easy...
The Amish were making cabbage soup before it got trendy for weight loss. This easy Amish cabbage soup recipe is loaded with tender cabbages, carrots, potatoes and ground beef. Delicious. You could add other vegetables, too, like broccoli, cauliflower or parsnips. This easy soup recipe freezes well, so make extra...
Scenario: you pulled some ground beef from the freezer to thaw for dinner tonight because you already know that a pound of it can cook in about 8 minutes and be turned into tons of different dinners. The only problem is that you also need a dinner recipe that is super fast, easy, and that the whole family will love—after all you’ve got a busy night ahead.
A chef has revealed how to make the 'creamiest scrambled eggs ever' - and it has nothing to do with adding cream or milk. Cookbook author and No. 7 chef Tyler Kord, from Brooklyn, New York, uses his trusty blender to create smooth and fluffy scrambled eggs every time. He...
• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
I can’t believe this pot roast recipe has only three ingredients – including the beef! It’s affordable, too, as many slow-cooker recipes are. This is the perfect “set it and forget it” dinner recipe for busy people!. Use whatever dry salad dressing mix you like...
My mom has made Italian wedding soup my entire life. I remember eating it at holidays and at big Italian family dinners when I was a kid. We had it the last time we visited my parents in New York. The smell alone made me nostalgic for my childhood spent with my siblings and cousins.
