We don’t have to tell you that trying to perform any type of stunt on a public road is just plain idiotic. Even if it's done when there's no traffic, you're still exposing yourself to huge risks. It's especially reckless when you jump the car without seeing where you're supposed to land. Such was the case with the driver of a 2018 Tesla Model S who had the brilliant idea of going airborne on Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO