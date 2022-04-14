Megan is the plus one on a local podcast

Meghan Markle’s first exclusive Spotify podcast series, called Archetypes, will examine the history behind the stereotypes that get leveled against women, the streamer said Wednesday.
The series, produced by Archewell Audio and Spotify's Gimlet Media, will release later this summer and be hosted by the Duchess of Sussex. She is expected to interview historians and experts to discover the history behind such labels and have conversations with other women whose own public perceptions have been shaped by these stereotypes.
