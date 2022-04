The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got off to a bit of an uneven start in the 2021 season, winning each of their first two games — at Florida State and against Toledo — by just three points apiece before 14- and 28-point wins against Purdue and Wisconsin. A Week 5 loss to Cincinnati, however, was the only true blip on an otherwise perfect regular-season radar for Notre Dame, who went on to win each of its seven remaining contests by an average of nearly 24 points per game — thanks to only one of those seven coming by single digits.

