Street fair season is upon us! And to kick off a warm and sunny season of eating, shopping and mingling outdoors, a special Japanese food festival is popping up in Chelsea. On Saturday, April 9, Japan Fes New York will take over Sixth Avenue between 24th and 26th Streets, offering three full blocks of Japanese, pan-Asian and global street food, culture and wares to shop. Dozens of vendors are confirmed to participate and entry is free. Bring money to buy treats and souvenirs, of course. And don't forget your appetite!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO