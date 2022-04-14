ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stranded dolphin dies on Texas beach after beachgoers tried to ride her

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

A sick dolphin that washed up on a Texas beach has died after the crowd “harassed” her and tried to ride her.

The dolphin got stranded on Quintana Beach, near Freeport, Sunday night and was found by a group of people who tried to push her back into the water to swim with and ride, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

Before rescuers could get to the beach, the dolphin died, officials said Tuesday.

“This type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them, and is illegal — punishable by fines and jail time if convicted,” the rescue group said in a statement.

Those convicted of violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act can face up to $11,000 and up to a year in prison.

“This was a tragedy,” Quintana Beach said in a statement Wednesday. “Park staff was called to assist in keeping the public away from the dolphin until rescuers could arrive from Galveston. Unfortunately it was a retrieval, not a rescue.”

The dolphin was taken for a necropsy to determine the official cause of death.

