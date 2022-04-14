ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly Shannon recalls ‘flinging’ a ‘relentless’ Gary Coleman off of her

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Former “Saturday Night Live” comic Molly Shannon recalls meeting child actor Gary Coleman early in her career — and having to “fling” him off of her.

According to Shannon, she was introduced to the late “Diff’rent Strokes” star by their mutual agent and was excited to be introduced to the pint-sized celebrity.

“He held my hand and I, as like, he’s so cute and he had a suit on — he told me I reminded him of Kimberly from ‘Diff’rent Strokes,’” she said on Tuesday’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

Coleman starred in that NBC sitcom from 1978, when he was 10 years old, until 1986. Rated first on a list of VH1′s “100 Greatest Kid Stars,” he suffered a condition known as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, an autoimmune disease. As a result, Coleman stopped growing at a height of 4-foot-8. He died in 2010.

Shannon, 57, didn’t say when she met him. According to the Shaker, Ohio, native, she was introduced to Coleman in a hotel, where Coleman had a luxury suite.

Shannon said she was a virgin at the time and hadn’t crossed her mind that Coleman might be interested in her sexually.

She, Coleman and their agent all retreated to that room, Shannon said — then their agent disappeared.

That’s when, according to Shannon, Coleman sat next to her on a bed and started tickling, then groping her.

“He was relentless,” she said. “Then he was trying to kiss me and get on top of me and I was like, ‘You know Gary, stop,’ and I was pushing him off.”

She recalls a surreal situation that included seeing Coleman’s dialysis machine in the room. What Coleman lacked in height, he made up for in perseverance, according to Shannon.

“I was like, ‘No, Gary, stop,” she said. “So, I push him off. Then, I would get off the bed. Then, he would bounce on the bed.”

According to Shannon, Coleman was jumping on the mattress and trying to wrap himself around her.

“I would fling him off and then he got on top of me,” she recalled. “I guess because of his size I didn’t feel physically threatened. But... it was going on and on.”

Shannon said that continued for a while with their agent nowhere to be found.

“I was really getting out of breath because it was athletic and aerobic,” she told Stern.

Shannon said she tried escaping into the hotel room’s bathroom with Coleman clinging onto her ankles. Once she broke free, he allegedly stuck his hands under the door and said, “I can see you, silly Billy.”

Shannon wrote about the incident in her new memoir, “Hello, Molly.” She tells Stern she eventually made it out of the hotel unharmed, but told her agent to keep an eye on Coleman.

The star took an ugly turn after his star faded. In need of cash, Coleman went to work as a security guard. In 1998, he was charged with assaulting a female fan with whom he was involved in an altercation while working that job. A year later, he filed for bankruptcy.

Coleman had future run-ins with the law before dying from a head injury in 2010. He was 42.

