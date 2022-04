The Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center is open and the public is invited to visit the 51,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. RUSD invites the public to attend the center’s first-ever RUSD Aquatic Center Community Day. The event will take place at the RUSD Aquatic Center located at 7576 Washington Ave....

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO