The Steelers and New Orleans Saints have been rumored to be prepping for a move in the opening round of the NFL Draft. That means they're trying to go get Malik Willis, right?. Would the Steelers move up for another reason? Do they have the draft capital to compete with the Saints in a trade situation? And how far does Willis have to slide before they pull the trigger and get a deal done?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO