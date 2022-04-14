ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black and Hispanic admissions to ‘Gifted and Talented’ program double after NYC scraps entrance exam

By Michael Elsen-Rooney, New York Daily News
Scrapping a preschool standardized entrance exam as the admissions criterion for New York City’s kindergarten “Gifted and Talented” program more than doubled its enrollment of Black and Hispanic students, new Education Department data reveals.

This year’s kindergarten gifted class, selected through teacher recommendations and a lottery, includes 575 Black or Hispanic students — 24% of the class.

That’s still a far way off from being representative of all city kindergarteners — 66% of whom are Black and Hispanic.

But it’s more than double the proportion of Black and Hispanic kindergarteners admitted to the program in 2020, when the entrance exam was still in place. Just 11% of offers to join the program in 2020 went to Black and Hispanic students.

In 2021, 34% of kindergarten gifted offers went to Asian students, compared to 42% in Fall 2020. Data shows that 31% of offers went to white students this year, compared to 34% last school year.

The gifted kindergarten admissions test isn’t coming back , Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks said as the data was revealed on Thursday.

Despite the progress, the Education Department still has a long way to go to make the programs representative of the city’s student body.

Halley Potter, a fellow at the left-leaning Century Foundation who studies gifted education and segregation, called this year’s gains a “marginal improvement.”

But she cautioned that any selective admissions system comes with its own risk — including teacher recommendations, which can be influenced by implicit bias.

“There’s no example where we can point to where there’s a district that’s figured out how to do this in a way reaching a really diverse group of students,” said Potter, who has advocated scrapping gifted classes altogether and offering enrichment services to all kids.

“We can try to make it better, but ultimately if it’s a system of ‘you’re in’ or ‘you’re out’…we’re going to continue to have a big gap in equity,” she said.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg introduced the gifted admissions exam more than a decade ago as part of an effort to centralize and standardize the process of qualifying for the program.

New York City was a national outlier in relying on a single test administered to 4-year-olds to identify “giftedness.” Opponents fiercely criticized Bloomberg’s test, saying it measured family privilege and preparation more than anything else.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio planned to offer the entrance exam, produced by testing giant Pearson, last spring during the pandemic. But he was blocked by a stunning late-night vote by the city’s Panel for Education Policy, which oversees contracts for the Education Department.

Panel members argued it was particularly unfair and inequitable to hold the exam during an ongoing pandemic.

The city Education Department quickly shifted gears, and came up with a system where pre-K teachers were asked to recommend incoming kindergarteners for eligibility for the gifted program. Roughly 11,600 kids were identified by teachers as eligible, and 10,000 applied to enter a lottery for roughly 2,400 seats.

Last year, preschool families were supposed to indicate interest in a gifted seat in order to get a teacher evaluation. This year, all incoming kindergarteners will be “screened,” according to the DOE — potentially expanding the pool even further.

The DOE is also adding 1,000 seats for students to enter gifted classes starting in the third grade. Kids qualify for those seats by ranking in the top 10% of their school based on their second-grade marks. Education Department officials are hoping that the third-grade entry can further boost the diversity of the program, because it will guarantee a relatively representative cross-section of students will be eligible.

There are still big questions, however, about where the new third-grade programs will be located and how many families will sign up.

John Peterson
1d ago

So, you take away the measuring tool to see who qualifies and those not eligible in the past are now selected. So in other words, if the program remains geared towards teaching the gifted and talented, these otherwise unqualified children will be unable to keep up, or the program is geared back for the lowest common denominator, and thus, no longer designed to teach the more advanced students. Great plan🙄

(((have some common sense)))
1d ago

Naturally. When you eliminate admission criteria and standards then anyone could get in.

