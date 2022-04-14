ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley Fined For ‘Egregious Use Of Profanity’ After Clippers Game

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Patrick Beverley wasn’t shy about his enthusiasm over beating his former team to earn a spot in the playoffs.

In his postgame presser after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley told reporters the profanity-laden message he had for his ex-teammates.

Patrick Beverley (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

“Take they a– home,” Beverley said. “Long flight to L.A., take y’all a– home.”

MORE: Wolves Playoff-Bound After Beating Clippers 109-104 In Play-In

That wasn’t the only profanity Beverley used with the media, and he went even further on his Instagram account.

In the NBA’s estimation, Beverley went a little too far. The league has fined Beverley $30,000 for his “egregious use of profanity” during his postgame comments.

The Clippers traded Beverley to the Memphis Grizzlies last August, then nine days later was traded to the Wolves. The No. 7-seed Wolves play the No. 2-seed Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The first game is Saturday.

