Okaloosa County, FL

Successful Gardening in Summer Seminar & April Plant Clinic

By llw5479
University of Florida
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will not be long before we again are in the heat of summer here in North Florida. The heat, rain, humidity, insects and fungi all take their toll on our gardens and landscapes. To better prepare for this, you may be interested in attending a free seminar titled, “The Heat...

