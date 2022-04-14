ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers in Five: What it’s like negotiating with Paraag Marathe

By Rob Guerrera
Bay Area Sports Page
 1 day ago
Paraag Marathe is a paradox. He is simultaneously the most praised and hated member of the 49ers’ front office. When the team is struggling, he’s the meddlesome outsider, quietly whispering money-saving suggestions into the ear of Jed York. When the team is doing well, he’s the salary...

Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

