49ers in Five: What it’s like negotiating with Paraag Marathe

Tyrann Mathieu is highly sought-after since being cut from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping their options open for him. Although Tyrann Mathieu was once the highest-paid safety in the NFL, a great deal has changed through the course of the NFL offseason. Mathieu, who was expected to land a costly franchise tag in order to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs, was instead replaced by former Houston Texans teammate Justin Reid. Mathieu remains a valuable free agent, and despite earning a $14 million salary last season, he admitted that he would have settled for Reid’s annual salary of $10.5 million. The Steelers have a limited amount of money remaining in cap space, and while they may have to offer Mathieu less money than he earned last season, perhaps he would be open to taking a pay cut the way he was with the Chiefs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO