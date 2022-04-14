ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Courtesy bar calling it quits downtown, announces new location and partnership

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
After a successful Orlando downtown run that will fall just shy of 10 years, Gene and Diana Zimmerman are moving The Courtesy to Winter Park — and an all-new partnership with Rhys and Alexia Gawlak of Swine & Sons that will bring elevated small plates to the metro’s first dedicated craft cocktail bar.

Their last day in the downtown space at 114 N. Orange Ave. will be May 15.

“Due to evolution of downtown, and the fact that our 10-year lease was coming up, we’d already been exploring the ideas of expanding or renovating or moving to another location,” Gene Zimmerman told the Orlando Sentinel.

Around the same time, longtime friend Alex Tchekmeian of Foxtail Coffee, with whom Zimmerman has partnered on other ventures including the Milkhouse multivenue concept in Orlando’s Milk District, had his eye on the space recently vacated by the Bear & Peacock Brewstillery — and right next door to the original Foxtail Coffee location — at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.

Now under construction, the building will soon house the Zimmermans’ “Courtesy 2.0,” along with a kitchen in which the Gawlaks will be churning our bites for the all-new BarSwine concept: a Courtesy-only menu featuring Southern-inspired small plates with cured meats and aged cheeses — along with Swine & Sons’ items for the customers at Foxtail for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also on deck: an all-new scoop shop for Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream.

“I I think it’s going to be a great partnership,” says Alexia Gawlak of the BarSwine concept. “[The Courtesy has] a great team working for them and I’m really excited about making a menu to compliment their drinks.”

Swine & Sons slimmed down everything during the pandemic, taking operation to a level of maximum efficiency.

“So, I think the biggest thing for Rhys and I — across the board on the Swine & Sons side as well — is that we’re looking forward to getting back to doing some real cooking, lightening things up, doing more of a vegetable focus.”

Fear not, fans of Swine classics. There will be plenty. “We’ll never lose the burgers and chicken,” she says. “And bringing back breakfast is going to make a lot of sense in the Foxtail space.”

At BarSwine, the menu hasn’t quite coalesced, but will be concise. Not fine dining, but elevated, and complimentary to the cocktails.

“Maybe 7 to 10 items. Things that will make you want to come with your friends, enjoy some food, linger... And I can’t wait to put food on real plates again!”

Each of the businesses, the Zimmermans note, will have separate entrances and operating hours, though there will be some flow-through in “a cohesive space that totals just under 10,000 square feet,” says Tchekmeian, who will be bringing a local brewery presence into the Foxtail space along with a roastery that will be visible from the Courtesy Bar.

BarSwine is the only partnership amid the complex, though folks who want to venture into Foxtail with their Kelly’s treats are welcome to do so, says Tchekmeian.

The Zimmermans, who will be gaining roughly 500-600 square feet of space to their “2.0 version,” plan to open in late summer (Tchekmeian hopes to time it all to coincide) and bringing as much of the vibe from the original as possible — along with a new late-night food and cocktail option for those looking to extend a night that began on Park Avenue or elsewhere in town.

“We’ll be refurbishing some pieces, moving them over, keeping that same Courtesy feel as much as we can — but in a new space... And the whole Courtesy family is moving with us to Winter Park.”

Fans of the bar’s holiday events like Miracle on Orange can rest easy, too.

“The new space won’t even require a name change,” jokes Diana Zimmerman.

