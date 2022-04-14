ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Chamber of Commerce to welcome newest member in ribbon cutting ceromony

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3hYL_0f9TOzo400

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will be welcoming its newest member, BesTitle Agency, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held next week.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, April 12, 2022 at 12:15, with an open house which will be held from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. The event will take place at 101 Sunset Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.

Community members are invited to celebrate the opening of the new BesTitle Beckley office, and to welcome this new business to the area.

Information on the new location can be found here.

A statement provided on the BesTitle mission and services can be seen below,

“BesTitle Agency, Inc. is a full service title insurance agency specializing in residential and commercial transactions throughout the Tri-State area of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. We are attorney owned and managed and have been serving the Tri-State since 1991.

Commitment to Service

BesTitle Agency, Inc. has been built on a simple premise: To be the best servicing title agency in the region. We believe that the only lasting way to build a successful agency is to provide excellent service at every opportunity to do so. And that is exactly what we do.

Our commitment to our clients begins with management and continues through every facet and department of our agency.

With the guidance of our attorneys and the support of our dedicated staff, we have achieved a high level of success in insuring both residential and commercial real estate transactions. Our hard work, attention to detail and professionalism are reflected in our services – accurate and well organized, with smooth and expedited closings.

To maintain and enhance our success, we continually look for new and innovative ways to “raise the bar”. We constantly update our technology and software systems to keep us on the cutting edge in today’s market in an effort to serve you even better!”

Comments / 0

Related
McPherson Sentinel

Chamber of Commerce Announces Chamber Blue of Kansas

The McPherson Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) to offer an Association Health Plan called Chamber Blue of Kansas. The McPherson Chamber of Commerce and all chambers involved in this partnership recognized...
MCPHERSON, KS
The Mint Hill Times

March Chamber Of Commerce Members Luncheon

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, March 15, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. The Chamber welcomed 3 new members to the Chamber of Commerce this month: Charlotte Plumbing Solutions, New Hope Financial Counseling Services, and Vitality Ginger. Board...
MINT HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Business
County
Raleigh County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Attorneys#Bestitle Agency
Henrico Citizen

Smokers and growers react to latest cannabis legislation

The medical cannabis market is thriving in Virginia, while the future of recreational cannabis, including hemp, is hazier. Cannabis advocates and smokers are disappointed after a 2022 General Assembly session which saw lawmakers fail to expedite recreational cannabis sales and propose penalties for possessing amounts over 2 pounds—despite lawmakers making it easier to get a medical cannabis card.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WDTV

National chains set to open locations in our area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia. ALDI is the latest chain to announce when its store will open in our area in Marion County. ALDI will be hosting its grand opening on Thursday, April 28 with a ribbon-cutting...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber celebrates Dropping 22 with ribbon cutting

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassador Club joined Melissa Ewing of Dropping 22, 916 Williams in Great Bend to celebrate the new non-profit joining the Chamber. Dropping 22 is a local nonprofit dedicated to serving Veterans, First Responders, Active Military Members, and their families through free therapeutic...
GREAT BEND, KS
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Chevrolet celebrates with ribbon cutting

Bristol Chevrolet is celebrating a new era on State Street. The newly named dealership, which is also under new ownership, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate new life at what was formerly Bill Gatton Chevrolet. Bristol Chevrolet is owned by Scott Graap and Steve Harrell II, who also...
KINGSPORT, TN
Lootpress

Buckhannon, WVa, to host 2023 world marching band contest

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring this event to West Virginia and...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Boomer Magazine

Dining with a Water View

Last week, I shared some of my favorite beach town restaurants. Whether you’re at the beach or not, dining on the waterfront is always a pleasure. Today, I’m going to share three of my favorite waterfront dining destinations, all within a couple hours drive of metro Richmond. Another...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Another Sheetz coming to Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It's official, Sheetz is coming to the Concord area of Campbell County. This is will be at the intersection of 460 and 24. The building permit for this was issued back in March, and construction has begun already. Right now, the closest Sheetz for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy