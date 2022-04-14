Beckley Chamber of Commerce to welcome newest member in ribbon cutting ceromony

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will be welcoming its newest member, BesTitle Agency, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held next week.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, April 12, 2022 at 12:15, with an open house which will be held from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. The event will take place at 101 Sunset Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.

Community members are invited to celebrate the opening of the new BesTitle Beckley office, and to welcome this new business to the area.

Information on the new location can be found here.

A statement provided on the BesTitle mission and services can be seen below,

“BesTitle Agency, Inc. is a full service title insurance agency specializing in residential and commercial transactions throughout the Tri-State area of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. We are attorney owned and managed and have been serving the Tri-State since 1991.

Commitment to Service

BesTitle Agency, Inc. has been built on a simple premise: To be the best servicing title agency in the region. We believe that the only lasting way to build a successful agency is to provide excellent service at every opportunity to do so. And that is exactly what we do.

Our commitment to our clients begins with management and continues through every facet and department of our agency.

With the guidance of our attorneys and the support of our dedicated staff, we have achieved a high level of success in insuring both residential and commercial real estate transactions. Our hard work, attention to detail and professionalism are reflected in our services – accurate and well organized, with smooth and expedited closings.

To maintain and enhance our success, we continually look for new and innovative ways to “raise the bar”. We constantly update our technology and software systems to keep us on the cutting edge in today’s market in an effort to serve you even better!”