Following a massive win over Everton, it seemed like the Clarets had a chance to get out of the relegation zone before laying an egg versus Norwich City on Sunday losing 2-0 to drop to four points behind the Toffees. As the gap grows larger between the bottom three and that elusive 17th place in the Premier League, Burnley chairman Alan Pace was left with a tough decision to make and has decided to sack Sean Dyche.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO