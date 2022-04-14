ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Police: Officer shoots man who pointed gun during pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at an officer during a pursuit Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The man was seen driving erratically near a high school and a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop, the bureau said in a statement. The driver reportedly fired shots out the window and fled, firing more shots as he encountered more officers, the statement said. At one point, he drove into the yard of a residence, exited the vehicle and ran behind a home.

An officer with the Bristol Police Department attempted to make contact, but the man reportedly pointed a gun at the officer and the officer fired, killing the man, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Agents with the bureau are working to independently determine the events that led to the shooting. No further details were immediately released.

