ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden approval ratings decline most among younger generations: Gallup

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9Rqg_0f9TMHTs00

( The Hill ) – President Biden’s approval rating among younger generations of Americans has declined, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

The new poll found that President Biden’s approval rating among millennials and Generation Z respondents had dropped nearly 20 points since the beginning of his presidency.

Thirty-nine percent of Generation Z respondents said they approve of the job President Biden has done as president, a 21-point decline from 60 percent of respondents who approved of President Biden’s handling of the job when he first took office.

ALSO ON WJBF: Suspended Mayor of Waynesboro pleads guilty to felony charges

Forty-one percent of millennial respondents said they approve of President Biden’s job as president, a 19-point decline from 60 percent of respondents who approved of his job as president through the months of January and June 2021, his first months in the White House.

Along party lines, 30 percent of Generation Z respondents who identify as Democrats said they approve of President Biden’s job as president, while 52 percent of independents and 18 percent of Republicans surveyed agreed, according to the poll.

Twenty-seven percent of millennial respondents who identify as Democrats approve of the job President Biden has done as president, while 53 percent of independents and 20 percent of Republicans surveyed also approve of Biden’s job as president.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents who are Black approve of President Biden’s job performance as president, seeing a 20-point decline from the 87 percent of respondents who approved of his job as president when he first took office.

According to the poll, 52 percent of Hispanic respondents and 35 percent of white respondents also approve of the job President Biden is doing as president.

ALSO ON WJBF: What you should know about ghost guns and Biden’s new regulations

There was also a difference based on respondents’ education level. Forty-seven percent of those who are college-educated said they approve of the job President Biden has done as president, while 37 percent of respondents who have high school/GED degrees or less agree, the poll said.

The Gallup poll was made up of responses from 8,000 eligible respondents during the three periods in which the survey was conducted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Approval Rating#Nine Percent#Millennials#Americans#Generation Z#Waynesboro#Democrats#Republicans
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Akron Beacon Journal

Letter to the editor: Nation is on solid ground with Joe Biden compared to Donald Trump

We are so lucky to have Joe Biden as president. Keep in mind, the alternative was not Abraham Lincoln. Two years ago, when the other guy was still president, the U.S. was mired in the depths of pandemic and economic devastation. In April 2020, the unemployment rate reached 14.7%, the highest recorded rate since collection began in 1948. COVID-19 was starting its upward death march. We’d yet to be faced with pronouncements of the efficacy of bleach and horse deworming shots, much less the anti-vaccine and anti-masking horse manure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy