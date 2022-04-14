This Is The Best Vegan Restaurant In Atlanta

Photo: Getty Images

It's not always easy finding a plant-based restaurant in the epicenter of southern soul food, but Atlanta serves up a lot of vegan options for its residents and tourists to choose from. Wether you are vegan, vegetarian or experimenting with different lifestyles, Atlanta's abundance of green eateries allow you to try multiple ethnicities of food.

Thrillist put together a list of the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Atlanta, detailing the name of each restaurant, its location, the typical price of the food and which dish is most popular. The Grass VBQ Joint , modeled off of southern staple bbq, took first place on the list. Coming in at a close second and third is Hippie Hibachi and Gotcha's Breakfast Bar.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Grass VBQ Joint:

"Long before he was named Southern Living’s Chef of the Year, Chef Terry Sargent was supplying the Eastside with delicious and locally sourced vegan barbeque at Grass VBQ Joint. The plant-based barbeque spot prepares its own mock meats in-house and cold smokes them for five hours, so when you bite into Grass VBQ’s Sugar Cane Wiings, Chopped Chick’n Sandwich, or Veef Brisket, you’ll definitely taste the difference."

For the rest of the list visit Thrillist.com .