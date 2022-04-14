ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Power Index puts Pitt in preseason Top 10

By Andrew Limberg
Expectations are high for Pitt football in 2022, after winning the ACC Championship last season and that sentiment is the same nationally.

ESPN’s preseason College Football Power Index has the Panthers ranked 9 th in the country.

The Power Index uses 20,000 simulations of the season using various factors to come up with a projected record, if a team will win their division and more.

Pitt’s win-loss record right now is set a 9.6-2.8, with a 44 percent chance to win the Costal again.

The index also says the Panthers have a 15.8 percent chance to win the ACC again, a 10.2 percent chance to make the playoffs, a 2.5 percent chance to make the National Championship and a 0.7 percent chance to win it all.

Alabama is the favorite to win the national title, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five.

While expectations are high at Pitt, they’ll have to be successful without Kenny Pickett who is expected to be drafted in the first round later this month.

“This is 2022.  It’s a different team, we are going to prepare the same way,” said head coach Pat Narduzzi. “That’s the name of the game, get better every day and have fun.  What we did last year doesn’t really matter, it won’t help us win a game this year.  The confidence will be high, but it doesn’t matter.”

Pitt does have the Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver in college football) winner in Jordan Addison and are hoping USC quarterback transfer Kedon Slovis can do enough to help the Panthers win another ACC Championship.

