Presidential Election

Biden approval ratings decline most among younger generations: Gallup

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) – President Biden’s approval rating among younger generations of Americans has declined, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

The new poll found that Biden’s approval rating among millennials and Generation Z respondents had dropped nearly 20 points since the beginning of his presidency.

Thirty-nine percent of Generation Z respondents said they approve of the job Biden has done as president, a 21-point decline from 60 percent of respondents who approved of Biden’s handling of the job when he first took office.

Forty-one percent of millennial respondents said they approve of Biden’s job as president, a 19-point decline from 60 percent of respondents who approved of his job as president through the months of January and June 2021, his first months in the White House.

Along party lines, 30 percent of Generation Z respondents who identify as Democrats said they approve of Biden’s job as president, while 52 percent of independents and 18 percent of Republicans surveyed agreed, according to the poll.

Twenty-seven percent of millennial respondents who identify as Democrats approve of the job Biden has done as president, while 53 percent of independents and 20 percent of Republicans surveyed also approve of Biden’s job as president.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents who are Black approve of Biden’s job performance as president, seeing a 20-point decline from the 87 percent of respondents who approved of his job as president when he first took office.

According to the poll, 52 percent of Hispanic respondents and 35 percent of white respondents also approve of the job Biden is doing as president.

There was also a difference based on respondents’ education level. Forty-seven percent of those who are college-educated said they approve of the job Biden has done as president, while 37 percent of respondents who have high school/GED degrees or less agree, the poll said.

The Gallup poll was made up of responses from 8,000 eligible respondents during the three periods in which the survey was conducted.

