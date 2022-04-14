Details on Jose Ramirez's contract extension with Guardians revealed

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is guaranteed $141M over seven seasons in his new deal. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly before Opening Day, the Guardians and star José Ramírez agreed to an extension that’ll keep him in Cleveland through the 2028 campaign. Ramírez was already under club control for two seasons at a combined $26M via a pair of options, and it was initially reported the team would lock in those options while tacking on $124M over five subsequent years.

That’s not quite the case, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports (on Twitter) that Ramírez will be guaranteed $141M over seven seasons. That comes out to $115M in new money (assuming the Guardians would’ve exercised their 2023 option). It’s treated as a seven-year deal with an average annual value of approximately $20.1M for competitive balance tax purposes, although it seems likely Cleveland’s payroll won’t approach luxury tax levels anyhow.

Heyman specifies the year-by-year breakdown of the extension:

2022: $22M

2023: $14M

2024: $17M

2025: $19M

2026: $21M

2027: $23M

2028: $25M

Ramírez’s deal contains a full no-trade clause, as initially reported. It also includes various incentives upon awards finishes. While the guarantee is a bit lighter than initially believed, the three-time All-Star makes more money up-front than he would’ve had the Guardians simply tacked on five seasons of new money in 2024 and beyond.

He’d initially been set to play this season on a $12M salary, but he’ll nearly double that figure with this new agreement. The deal brings Cleveland’s player payroll for this season up to around $69M, per Jason Martinez of Roster Resource. That’s well above last season’s approximate $50M mark, per Cot’s Baseball Contracts, although it still checks in 27th league-wide.