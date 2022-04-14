Ex-Nassau Exec. Ed Mangano gets 12 years in prison for bribery scheme

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano was sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal bribery charges.

The Republican was convicted in 2019 of accepting bribes in exchange for helping a longtime friend and businessman get back $20 million in indirect loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay.

Prosecutors said the bribes included a $100,000-a-year job for his wife, a $7,500 watch, and a $3,500 massage chair.

Mangano's wife, Linda Mangano, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 months in prison. She was found guilty of lying to the FBI.

"Edward Mangano put the Town of Oyster Bay at grave financial risk," U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said. "As the schemes were uncovered, the Manganos obstructed justice, and Linda repeatedly lied to FBI agents and prosecutors. Residents of Nassau County trusted Edward Managno to carry out his duties faithfully and honestly. He betrayed that trust for personal gain."

Before his sentence was announced, U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack had very harsh words for the 61-year-old.

"Rot ran deep within you. You led by corruption and your crimes and betrayal have done harm to the people of Nassau County," she said.

Mangano told reporters on Thursday as he left the courthouse that it was a "very sad, painful day."

"I keep faith and I always take responsibility for my actions," he said. "Believe I'm innocent and you know it's a terrible, painful day."

Mangano is scheduled to begin his sentence on June 13.

The couple's first trial ended in a mistrial in May 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.