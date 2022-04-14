North East baseball Ethan Flaugher 2022

Related
Canfield girls easily handle Western Reserve Academy
Canfield rolled past Western Reserve Academy 21-2 Wednesday evening in girls high school lacrosse action.
Seven pitchers combined to toss a shutout for JFK
JFK utilized seven different pitchers as the Eagles scored a 2-0 victory over Mogadore. The pitchers combined to strikeout eight batters and allow just three hits and a walk.
Friday's HS sports highlights: Dover boys win, girls second at own Tornado Relays
Dover's boys came out on top and the Dover girls finished as runner-up as the Crimson Tornadoes hosted the annual Tornado Relays at Crater Stadium Friday night. Dover' boys won with 122.5 points as Joey Farthing won four events and Ryan McVicker claimed a pair for the Crimson Tornadoes. ...
Mineral Ridge stays unbeaten; Bunch pitches gem against Waterloo
Mineral Ridge improves to 5-0 (4-0 in MVAC Scarlet Tier) after registering a 4-1 victory over Waterloo.
Canfield cruises by rival Poland
The Canfield girls lacrosse team defeated rival Poland 16-4 Thursday to win round two of the Battle of 224.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports for April 14, 2022: Key section volleyball matches on tap
Thursday marks another busy night of WPIAL boys volleyball as section play inches closer to the midway point of the regular season. First place or a share of the section lead is at stake in three matches:. Perennial power Bethel Park (3-1) heads south on Route 19 to visit Canon-McMillan...
PREP ROUNDUP: Bellevue edges Shelby 10-9 in softball thriller
SHELBY -- Bellevue scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off a late Shelby rally to beat the Whippets 10-9 in nonconference softball action on Friday. Melody Sommers went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Lady Red offense. Ella Messina added two hits and two RBI.
Quaker Valley hires Jason Cappa as hew head football coach
After saying goodbye to former head coach Ron Balog in early February, the Quaker Valley football program has found its new man in charge. The Quaker Valley School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that Jason Cappa has been hired as its new varsity football head coach. Cappa will be a familiar face around the program, having been with the district since 2019 as paraprofessional in the Life Skills classroom at Quaker Valley High School.
