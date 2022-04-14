North East baseball Ethan Flaugher 2022

After saying goodbye to former head coach Ron Balog in early February, the Quaker Valley football program has found its new man in charge. The Quaker Valley School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that Jason Cappa has been hired as its new varsity football head coach. Cappa will be a familiar face around the program, having been with the district since 2019 as paraprofessional in the Life Skills classroom at Quaker Valley High School.

