Above-normal hurricane season on the horizon

Climate change made the record-smashing deadly 2020 Atlantic hurricane season noticeably wetter, a new study says. And it will likely make this season rainier, too, scientists said.Human-caused climate change made the entire season -- 30 named storms -- drop per cent more rain. During the 14 storms that reached hurricane status the rainfall was 8 per cent heavier, according to the study in Tuesday’s Nature Communications.“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you’re near a threshold, a little bit can push you over the top,” said Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner, co-author of the paper. “The...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO