It’s never been easier to get high while you work. And it’s never been harder for employers to figure out what, if anything, to do about that. Eighteen states have legalized marijuana, and more than 5 million Americans have been prescribed medicinal marijuana. At the same time, some 50 million Americans have worked from the privacy of their own home in the past two years, with their stash and munchies within arm’s reach.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO