The city of McKinney took another step toward installing a vast new mural on its downtown silos March 22. The silos are located off of East Virginia and Main streets across Hwy. 5 in downtown McKinney. At a special meeting, the City Council greenlit a contract for construction work to remove an additional structure that is resting atop the silos, called the “doghouse,” said Patricia Jackson, facilities construction manager for the city of McKinney.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO