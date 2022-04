The following information was provided by Sunny Side Theater:. Dr. Dolittle will be presented for the first time ever in Mobile by Sunny Side’s kindergarten through 5th graders! With a cast of over 40 kids representing over 15 schools across the Mobile area and a tech crew consisting of only students as well, this story comes to life at Byrne Hall on the Spring Hill College campus March 23 and 24 at 7 pm and March 25 at 2 pm. Byrne Hall will be transformed to the office of Dr. Dolittle and his animals for one weekend only!

