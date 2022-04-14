ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Child running toward ice cream truck struck, killed

By Annie Gimbel
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 2-year-old running toward an ice cream truck was struck and killed by an SUV at a Dallas apartment complex on April 13.

It happened at 8:16 p.m. in the 4100 block of Delafield Lane.

The 53-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe was trying to pass a parked ice cream truck when she hit the child. She stopped as soon as she realized what had happened.

The child was transported to Children's Medical Center where he subsequently died from his injuries.

Although the incident remains under investigation, charges are not expected at this time.

