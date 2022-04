Here's some cute news to brighten your day: The Toronto Zoo has just welcomed a baby orangutan to the family, and the video will warm your heart. The male baby was born on Friday, April 8 and is the second offspring for 29-year-old mother Sekali. They are Sumatran orangutans, which is a critically endangered species. According to a press release, the birth went "smoothly," and the mother's "maternal instincts kicked in right away."

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO