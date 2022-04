ABOUT 10 YEARS AGO, Gary Davidson sat down at a bar and noticed a giant man a few seats down staring at him. Like ... really staring at him. Dangerously staring at him. Davidson tried to nod his head in acknowledgment and leave it at that. But the guy wouldn't look away. Davidson was in his late 70s back then, still with a poof of blondish hair and the looks of a man 20 years younger.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO