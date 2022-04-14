ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Food pantries in the Greater Lafayette Area

By SAMUEL CZWARTACKI For The Exponent
 3 days ago
Reliance on food pantries isn’t a new concept to those in poverty within the Greater Lafayette area, including students. The aid of young and resourceful volunteers is direly needed for many locations.

For many students, faculty and residents of Tippecanoe County, the reality of food insecurity is a part of everyday life and they must rely on the charity of local food pantries for support.

One of these providers is Food Finders, a food bank that acts as a central source for pantries in the Lafayette area to receive and distribute food from, according to its website. Food Finders has distributed approximately 1,000,000 pounds of food annually across multiple pantries in 16 different counties, including Tippecanoe.

Food banks are not the same as pantries, though their roles are closely related. Food banks buy and receive bulk amounts of food, where they will then distribute it to pantries in their local area.

According to Food Finders, 76,000 people face food insecurity in the 16-county service area they operate in.

Food Finder’s role in the community is to distribute food and resources directly to pantries and people, Chief Engagement Officer Kier Crites Muller said in an interview. Food Finders provides services and programs that target root causes of poverty, promote healthy diets and instill good habits into those in need.

The organization holds classes at its headquarters on 1204 Greenbush St. According to Muller, these classes include mental health assistance, education about what programs attendees may be eligible for and providing financial knowledge to help bring their clients out of poverty.

Resource coordinators for Food Finders have voluntarily worked to help provide resources for their clients, like job training, transportation, rent assistance, Muller said.

For those interested in finding a pantry nearby to volunteer at, donate to or visit, Food Finders provides a website that shows exact locations of each of their agency partners that provide a variety of programs and services, including food pantries.

“We’ve been (in Lafayette) since 1981,” Muller said. “We’re the leading hunger relief organization for our 16-county service area.”

Their goal is not only to provide relief for food insecurity but to target it at its source, he said, hence their motto: “Solving hunger today, ending hunger tomorrow.”

“It’s almost like we’re working to put ourselves out of business,” Program and Client Services Director Adam Meyer said.

One of Meyer’s main duties is to oversee operations at the Fresh Market food pantry, a Food Finders location that provides free produce, dairy, meat, canned goods and even Hispanic foods.

The Fresh Market is located at 2200 Elmwood Ave. in Lafayette.

All items in the Fresh Market are given out based on a “point” system. Each individual household is given 30 points to use to select whatever goods they’d like with each time they shop.

Food Finders said it greatly appreciates monetary donations and volunteers. More details about how to donate or volunteer can be found on its website. Muller said the organization prefers monetary donations because the food banks can use them to buy items from providers at cheaper rates and many local stores already provide food donations.

Pantries For Lafayette residents

River City Church, one of Food Finders’ agency partners, provides food resources to approximately 20,000 people in the Lafayette area, Interim Director Paul Kenneson said.

Any food donations or resourceful volunteers willing to help are needed and appreciated, Kenneson said.

“People who are bilingual are super valuable to us since we get Spanish-only speakers and people who speak only Mandarin,” Kennson said.

Highlighting the need for bilingual volunteers, Kenneson pointed out that a lot of the machinery, including the freezer controls, are labeled in Mandarin and hard to operate as a result.

“I send (pictures of the non-English instructions) to my cardiologist since his wife (speaks Mandarin), and she translates it for me,” Kenneson said.

Prior to becoming a pantry in May 2019, a Chinese food restaurant occupied the space before shutting down due to COVID-related issues, Kenneson said. It cost him $100,000 to renovate the area to put it in functioning order.

Following a trend of other food pantries in Lafayette, many of the people River City serves are seniors and families.

According to a study by the Food Research and Action Center, 8.5% of Indiana households with older adults are food insecure and 4.1% are “very low food secure.”

Many of the volunteers that serve in River City and other pantries like it are elderly or retired people, but they’re always looking for younger populations to help out, Kenneson said. Those who would like to volunteer can apply through its website.

The church’s pantry is located at the River City Community Center at 2842 Old US 231 in Lafayette and is open on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off in either the community center or in the church. Both have boxes by their respective entrances that donors can put items in any time.

For students

Since most pantry locations are located outside the Purdue campus, it can be harder for students to get proper access to food. One survey conducted on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus showed that around 13% of all students were experiencing food insecurity. Of those 13%, barely a third were actively using resources from pantries.

To resolve this, the ACE Food Pantry acts as a campus-oriented service, serving primarily students and faculty, according to their website.

Similar to the Fresh Market system, food is given out based on a point system in which users are allowed to select however many items they can purchase with said points, volunteer shift lead Quinlan Eggert said. Toiletries, and occasionally clothes, are distributed for free.

ACE also has pop-up pantries scattered across campus where students and faculty can donate and utilize the pantry at certain times. These locations include the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, the graduate center, veterinary school and others that can be found on its website.

The ACE Food Pantry, located at the Baptist Student Foundation on 200 Russell St., is an on-campus food pantry designated for Purdue students and faculty only. A PUID is required in order to access resources. Its website lists the hours for pantry to be Sundays from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 12-6 p.m.

Those looking to volunteer can apply by contacting ACE affiliates directly or through the Leadership and Professional Development Department, Eggert said, but it isn’t uncommon for applicants to be placed on a waitlist.

West Lafayette, IN
