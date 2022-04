BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Eric Spencer was last seen by his dad Tuesday at about 2:00 p.m. on Braddy Road outside of Washington. WITN is told Spencer’s family has been unable to contact him since then.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO