Green Bay, WI

Former Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins to sign one-year deal with Packers

By Charles Goldman
 1 day ago
After spending a season with the Baltimore Ravens, everyone’s favorite advanced reptilian solar being has found a new home.

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins was in Green Bay for a visit with the Packers. That visit went exceedingly well as he’s set to sign a one-year contract with the Packers worth up to $4 million per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That’s just a few million less than the contract he signed with the Ravens a year ago.

The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Watkins is now joining his fifth NFL team in nine seasons, spending three of those seasons in Kansas City. The Chiefs first added Watkins as a free agent ahead of the 2018 NFL season, signing him to a three-year $48-million-dollar deal. He was a crucial piece during the 2019 playoff run that resulted in a Super Bowl LIV win for the team.

The big problem throughout Watkins’ career has been his inability to stay healthy. When healthy, he’s been a key contributor for every offense that he’s played on. During his three seasons in Kansas City, Watkins played in 34 games, starting 31 games. He amassed 129 receptions for over 1,600 yards and eight touchdowns during that span. He also caught 25 receptions for 477 yards and one touchdown during the playoffs dating back to 2018.

The Packers lost both their top receivers this offseason, with Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Chiefs. Adding a player like Watkins gives Green Bay some veteran depth in a wide receiver room that’s very much still under construction.

