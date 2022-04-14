T-Mobile: Jenkins High School

Statesboro Family Practice is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Brian DeLoach, MD., a board certified family medicine physician. Dr. DeLoach is a native of Statesboro. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1996 with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. He attended medical school at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. Following graduation from medical school in 2000, he completed a Family Medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia Department of Family Medicine. Returning home, Dr. DeLoach was in private practice for over six years before becoming the Medical Director of Georgia Southern University’s Health Services in 2008.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO