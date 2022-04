The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is in the middle of wedding planning. The four-time New York Times Best Selling author is preparing her big day to say "I do" to Luis Ruelas. The couple became engaged after dating for a little over a year and their dream is to wed in Italy, if COVID-19 restrictions will allow them. Giudice revealed on a recent appearance of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she will have eight bridesmaids. But one person who will not be in her wedding party is her sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga. The two have had a rocky past that is well documented on the show but called a truce after Giudice was released from prison a few years ago. But for Giudice, they apparently aren't close enough to have Gorga stand beside her on her wedding day, though Giudice was a bridesmaid at Gorga's wedding.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 29 DAYS AGO