Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County weather: Incoming rain could double 2022 total

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
 1 day ago
Showers that began Wednesday kicked off the first of four storms that are set to douse the North Bay over the next seven to 10 days, according to the National Weather Service.

Some parts of Sonoma County might even receive more rainfall in the next three days than the last three months combined, NWS meteorologist Matt Mehle said Thursday.

Incoming subtropical moisture will bring what meteorologists call “beneficial rainfall,” which means it might help ease drought conditions and slow down the start of fire season, Mehle said.

“It’s not going to end the drought,” Mehle said. “But at this rate we’ll take any rainfall we can get.”

As of Friday morning, Santa Rosa saw anywhere from a quarter inch to just over three-fourths of an inch, Mehle said.

A gauge at the Sonoma County Airport measured about 0.48 inches of rainfall in the past 48 hours.

The most precipitation in the county, recorded by a gauge at Oak Ridge Ranch, was 2.57 inches of accumulated rainfall, Mehle said.

Gualala, an unincorporated coastal town in Mendocino County just north of Sonoma County, saw over three inches of rainfall.

High-elevation areas in the North Bay are still expected to receive an additional 1 to 2 inches of precipitation over the next three days.

“It’s all good news,” Mehle said.

With little rest in between, another storm is expected to arrive Friday evening and gradually diminish through Saturday evening, Mehle said.

A slight break in the storms is expected Sunday before more rainfall returns Monday afternoon. Another storm system is predicted to arrive late next week, meteorologists said.

The rain will impact commute times, Mehle warned, and “as always, we urge people to slow down and be mindful of wet roads when traveling throughout the Bay Area.”

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has seen 23.6 inches of rain, which is about 75% of normal, according to weather service data.

Since Jan. 1, the city has seen 2.04 inches, or about 11% of the normal 19.11 inches that would normally fall by this time in the calendar year, weather service data show.

Staff writer Colin Atagi contributed to this article.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

