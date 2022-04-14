LISTEN: Fenway Park Opening Day Preview

You’ll be able to feel the lightning and thunder in Boston on August 20 when Imagine Dragons perform at Fenway Park. The Grammy-winning rock group announced Friday that it will add 20 shows to its ongoing Mercury World Tour, including a concert at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 20. The tour comes on the heels of the Las Vegas group’s latest album, “Mercury — Act 1.” The band’s latest single, “Enemy,” has been No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio chart for the past seven weeks, and recently climbed into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
