ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

LISTEN: Fenway Park Opening Day Preview

By Grant Gund
bunewsservice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox will be back at Fenway...

bunewsservice.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Get radioactive with Imagine Dragons at Fenway

You’ll be able to feel the lightning and thunder in Boston on August 20 when Imagine Dragons perform at Fenway Park. The Grammy-winning rock group announced Friday that it will add 20 shows to its ongoing Mercury World Tour, including a concert at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 20. The tour comes on the heels of the Las Vegas group’s latest album, “Mercury — Act 1.” The band’s latest single, “Enemy,” has been No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio chart for the past seven weeks, and recently climbed into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Imagine Dragons To Perform At Fenway Park In August

BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine Dragons is coming to Fenway Park this summer. The Grammy Award winning rock band is set to perform in Boston on Saturday, August 20, as part of their Mercury World Tour. It was announced Friday that the band will be doing 20 new shows across the U.S. from early August to mid-September. Tickets will go on sale for the concert at Fenway Park at 10 a.m. on April 1. Imagine Dragons’ latest album, Mercury – Act 1, was released last September. It became their fifth top 10 album on Billboard 200. Artists Macklemore and Kings Elliot are slated to join the band for select dates on the tour, including the concert at Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Will Wear Yellow ‘City Connect’ Uniforms During Homestand

The Boston Red Sox will debut at Fenway Park on Friday, but their classic home uniforms quickly will return to the closet. The Red Sox on Thursday revealed the team will wear its yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms during the first homestand of the season. They will wear the jerseys in games scheduled for Saturday and Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. The Boston Marathon-inspired fits will return to the closet for Marathon Monday, however, as the team will don its traditional “Boston” jersey for the matinee.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#The Boston Red Sox#Wtbu
WBUR

Red Sox home opener kicks off banner Boston sports weekend

It's a great weekend to be a Boston sports fan. The Celtics begin their playoff run Sunday. For the first time since 2019, the marathon will happen Monday in its rightful Patriots' Day place. And there was a party atmosphere at Fenway Park on Friday as the Red Sox played their home opener against the Minnesota Twins under warm, sunny skies.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Red Sox to welcome fans at improved Fenway Park for home opener

(WJAR) — Friday is the home opener at Fenway Park, and fans can expect some improvements to the oldest baseball stadium in the majors. The Boston Red Sox will take on take on the Minnesota Twins with a 2:10 p.m. opening pitch. This year also marks the first time...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Home Opener Lineup: Trevor Story Set To Make Fenway Park Debut

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will play their first home game of the 2022 season on Friday afternoon. It will mark Trevor Story’s first game with Boston at Fenway Park. Story has played in just three of the first six games of the season, missing time due to an illness. He returned for Wednesday’s win in Detroit, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the 9-7 Boston victory. The second baseman is just 3-for-14 on the season with four strikeouts. During his career with the Rockies, Story was 4-for-18 in four career games at Fenway, clubbing one home run while...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Red Sox Bringing Back Yellow ‘City Connect’ Jerseys For Marathon Weekend Series

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park this weekend. It promises to be a yellow event. The Red Sox announced on Wednesday that they will be bringing back their yellow City Connect jerseys for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against the Minnesota Twins. Those jerseys — which pay tribute to the tradition of the Boston Marathon — debuted last year. They became extremely popular on the field when the team went on an extended winning streak, continuing to wear them until the streak ended. The Return. @NikeDiamond x #RedSox pic.twitter.com/zi8ufcm2Ns — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2022 The Red Sox got off to a 2-3 start on the season, with a chance to get to .500 on Wednesday before heading home to Boston. The jerseys, which feature a 617 patch on the sleeve along with a color scheme fitting with the finish line on Bolyston Street, debuted last year on Patriots’ Day weekend.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bobby Dalbec Grateful For Energy Red Sox Fans Brought In Home Opener

The result was not what many Boston Red Sox fans hoped for, but the team knows the fans will always be behind them. The Red Sox fell 8-4 on Friday against the Minnesota Twins. The struggles began early, and while there was hope for a late-game comeback, it soon dissipated. Despite that, the atmosphere for the home opener at Fenway Park was electric.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy