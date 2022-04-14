LISTEN: Fenway Park Opening Day Preview

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park this weekend. It promises to be a yellow event. The Red Sox announced on Wednesday that they will be bringing back their yellow City Connect jerseys for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against the Minnesota Twins. Those jerseys — which pay tribute to the tradition of the Boston Marathon — debuted last year. They became extremely popular on the field when the team went on an extended winning streak, continuing to wear them until the streak ended. The Return. @NikeDiamond x #RedSox pic.twitter.com/zi8ufcm2Ns — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2022 The Red Sox got off to a 2-3 start on the season, with a chance to get to .500 on Wednesday before heading home to Boston. The jerseys, which feature a 617 patch on the sleeve along with a color scheme fitting with the finish line on Bolyston Street, debuted last year on Patriots’ Day weekend.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO