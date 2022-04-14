ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend mayor announces she will not seek re-election

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBend Mayor Sally Russell announced Thursday she will not enter the mayoral race in November. “I have been honored to serve this community as its first elected Mayor, and proud of the work we’ve done to meet significant the significant change we’re managing,” said Russell. The...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Clyburn announces Congressional re-election bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn filed for re-election Monday to continue representing South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District for a 16th term. Clyburn filed documents in his re-election bid and then held a news conference at 1:30 p.m. in Columbia. “My vision for South Carolina and for this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAW

Rep. Snyder announces he’ll seek re-election in 85th Assembly District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican State Representative Pat Snyder announced his intention to run for re-election in the 85th Assembly District on Tuesday morning. “I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election to serve as your representative in the 85th assembly district. We live in very challenging and frankly divisive times. It seems our disagreements have become stronger and the challenges we face more daunting. This may mean your Thanksgiving table has been less full or your talks with neighbors less frequent, and that’s a regrettable loss for us all. But for those serving in or seeking elected office, higher stakes and more difficult issues make it that much more important to find a way to make headway. On all fronts, from helping our kids catch up in school after COVID, to making sure parents can find child care so they can get back into the workforce, to addressing the epidemic of OPIOD abuse in our communities, or improving internet access for families and businesses, we have to have people willing and capable of working through issues and getting things done.
WAUSAU, WI
New Jersey Globe

Parker Space will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023

Assemblyman Parker Space (R-Wantage) will not seek re-election to the legislature in 2023, creating the first retirement after the approval of the new legislative map last month. The 53-year-old Space is one of the most conservative members of the New Jersey legislature. He won a special election convention in 2013...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WIS-TV

Councilman Joe Walker not seeking re-election in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Councilman Joe Walker announced on Thursday morning he is not running for re-election in 2022. He stated in a letter that his decision was a difficult one, he plans to complete his full term by December. “It is with a great deal of humility and sincere...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
WPRI

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi intends to run for re-election

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday morning his intention to run for re-election. “Because so many people have been asking – Today I’m announcing my intention to run for re-election to the office of the Mayor of the City of Warwick,” he posted on his Facebook page.
WARWICK, RI
Grand Haven Tribune

VanWoerkom announces re-election campaign

State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, has filed to run for re-election to the Michigan House of Representatives in the redrawn 88th District. The new 88th District will include the cities and villages of Ferrysburg, Grand Haven, Norton Shores and Spring Lake; and the townships of Crockery, Grand Haven, Olive, Port Sheldon, Robinson and Spring Lake.
NORTON SHORES, MI
WNEP-TV 16

State Senator John Yudichak not seeking re-election

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE:. There is an updated version of this story. Click here. State Senator John Yudichak currently serves the 14th district which includes Carbon County and part of Luzerne County. He has served three terms in the state senate and six terms in the house of representatives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy