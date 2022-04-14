Club Penguin Fan Project Leads To Multiple Arrests

Fans of the "Kingdom Hearts" series recently received the best news. Just two years removed from the highly anticipated and long-awaited "Kingdom Hearts 3," Square Enix announced that it has begun development on "Kingdom Hearts 4" as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the "Kingdom Hearts" series. This news was completely unexpected given the notoriously tumultuous and slow development of "Kingdom Hearts 3," which lasted well over a decade before the game ultimately released. Of course, due to the slow development of the previous game, some fans of "Kingdom Hearts" are skeptical as to when players will actually be able to get their hands on the final product. Despite these reservations, most gamers are probably content with the announcement, and some have even begun developing their own theories about the upcoming title.

