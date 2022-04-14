ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France to move French embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv

By Reuters
 1 day ago
PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - France will "very soon" move back its embassy in Ukraine to the capital Kyiv from the western city of Lviv, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call.

The French embassy was moved to Lviv in early March as conditions worsened on the ground after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the ministry statement said.

European politicians have flocked to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from the country's north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance earlier this month. read more

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

