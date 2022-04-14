ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Police Investigating Volkswagen Stolen

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Van Window Smashed

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a report of a van window smashed on March 18. “The reporting party parked a van the evening before and discovered a broken passenger side window in the morning,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The vandalism was reported at 7:31 a.m....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WBRE

Hazleton Police investigating stabbing

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. According to police, a 22-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were allegedly stabbed near the area of Thirlwell Avenue and West Court in Hazleton. Police had the crime scene taped off at South Poplar Street. Officers […]
HAZLETON, PA
WNYT

Police investigating gunshots in Pittsfield

Police were called to a home on Columbus Avenue for a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday. They tell us that they found bullet holes into a building at 326 Columbus Ave. Officers say a vehicle in the area was also struck by the shots. No injuries have been...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Collision in Concord

Concord police are currently investigating what they are calling a "major injury" collision, the agency tweeted at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The collision occurred at Mohr Lane and Nuala Street, police said. The accident caused a power outage and the street is currently closed. There is no further information at...
CONCORD, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Jetta#Police#At This Time
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police: Person shot on MBTA bus in Dorchester

DORCHESTER — Boston Police are on the scene of a shooting in Dorchester on Monday. The victim was shot on an MBTA bus. It happened on Morton Street near Lorna Road. An MBTA bus is taped off within the crime scene. At this point, it’s unclear who the victim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NECN

Triple Decker Catches Fire in Lawrence, 15 People Displaced

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a triple decker Tuesday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The fire started in the multi-use building at 94 Sunset Avenue on the corner of Lawrence Street, the Lawrence Fire Department said. The building houses a market and a restaurant on the first floor and residential units above.
LAWRENCE, MA
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
Turnto10.com

2 construction workers stabbed; coworker in custody in Massachusetts

(AP) — Police say two construction workers suffered serious injuries when they were stabbed by a coworker during a dispute that apparently stemmed from a debt. Officers responded to a construction site in Cambridge at about 7:15 a.m. Monday. Deputy Superintendent Pauline Wells says the altercation began on the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Dealer Gets Prison Time for Massive Drug Operation

BROCKTON — A Brockton man with prior convictions will spend nearly a decade in prison after he was sentenced yesterday for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation in Southeastern Massachusetts. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Jermaine Gonsalves was sentenced to nine and a half years in...
BROCKTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy