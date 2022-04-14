Framingham Police Investigating Volkswagen Stolen

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Porterville are asking for the community’s help in finding any information about a pair of burglaries that happened early Friday morning. Police said they were called around 4:57 a.m. for a vehicle that had backed into the front of the Boot Barn on the 600 block of West Vandalia […]

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO