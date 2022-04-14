ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Two Long Years

By Lora Strum
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTeCF_0f9SzZaW00

The World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

More than two years later, the pandemic has no clear end date in sight. There have been false starts toward a sense of normalcy: the drop in cases in the summer of 2020, the race to get “shots in arms” in 2021, the few weeks of “hot vax summer,” and the end of mask mandates in many states in March. But, as my colleagues have reported, even though Congress recently cut coronavirus funding, the pandemic is not over for the unvaccinated, the elderly, the immunocompromised, or Black and brown Americans, who are twice as likely to have died from COVID as their white counterparts. Long COVID, a mysterious set of debilitating symptoms without a cure, has left many feeling like science has failed them too.

We exist now in a moment of record-setting deaths, confusing public-health guidance, and little understanding of how, or when, normal begins. To help make sense of what society has experienced, we asked our Instagram followers to share one sentence that describes their “new normal” and three words that characterize their hopes for our post-COVID world.

Read their responses in The Atlantic’s COVID Time Capsule, a reflection on the past two years captured in our current moment.

Subdued happiness, bedeviled by impending doom

“I care less about devoting my life to work and more about living.”

“I can no longer tell the difference between loneliness and solitude.”

“I have found joy and beauty all around me.”

Becoming a wife and mother during COVID has been bittersweet

“Nothing seems simple anymore.”

“I live hyperlocally, focus on outdoor activities, and no longer travel.”

“The thought of leaving the house twice in one day makes me shudder.”

“Mask in the glove box and rapid test in the closet.”

“Missing my dad.”

A balance of savoring life and the guilt we made it through okay

“I have turned into an antisocial goblin.”

“Going out maskless seems weird now, like you are naked.”

“So much loss.”

Share three words to describe your hope for the future

Empathy, compassion, understanding

“Hug loved ones.”

“Belief in science.”

“Hope, love, empathy.”

“Peace of mind.”

“Vaccination for toddlers.”

“To be calm.”

“Return to sanity.”

Remember our humanity

“Freedom from fear.”

“See faces again.”

“Dinner with friends.”

“No more masks.”

“All are vaccinated.”

To add your reflections to the time capsule, share it on social media with your thoughts and tag us—@theatlantic on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Have Americans Been Mercilessly Squashing a Creepy Bug for Nothing?

Squashing spotted lanternflies isn’t always easy. Maybe that’s obvious. Maybe you’ve tried it, after encountering kill-on-sight orders. The dotted, mothlike bugs tend to hop, after all, sometimes narrowly escaping the (almost) perfectly timed thud of a sneaker. So when you get one, you celebrate. “See ’em? SQUISH...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Why Ukraine Is Winning

Battles reveal more than they decide. Battles in which the outcome is truly up for grabs are rare, and battles that prove decisive in achieving a political goal are rarer still. Instead, battles demonstrate how effectively combatants planned, prepared, and executed before the fighting began. The result of a battle exposes not only how well matched the sides are but also how the war might unfold in the future. In that sense, the outcome of the Battle of Kyiv was never in doubt. Russia’s and Ukraine’s preparations for the fight essentially preordained the result. But the Battle of Kyiv has revealed a great deal about why Ukraine has done so much better in the war than many analysts predicted.
POLITICS
KAAL-TV

COVID long-hauler details two-year struggle with disease

(ABC 6 News) - Two years after infection, COVID-19 still has a hold on Rochester resident Tina Ridler. Ridler, a member of Facebook group Minnesota COVID Long-Haulers, was infected in March of 2020. Over the weeks, her symptoms got worse – and became bigger problems. During the summer of...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNEP-TV 16

A Costco policy enacted early in the COVID-19 pandemic is about to end

This is the final week for special shopping hours at Costco for seniors, healthcare workers and first responders. The company, which was one of the first to enact the hours in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, will end them starting next Monday. Since March 2020, Costco locations offered...
RETAIL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No, ‘deltacron’ and the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 are not the same

New coronavirus variants have been identified throughout the pandemic, often leading to questions and confusion as new information emerges. Two years into the pandemic, health experts continue to find new strains of the virus that causes COVID-19, including one that’s been dubbed “deltacron.” There’s also a subvariant of omicron called BA.2, cases of which are rising in the U.S. and other countries throughout the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

A Push for Normalcy Tests the Gerontocracy

Yesterday afternoon, President Joe Biden hosted a good old-fashioned bill-signing ceremony at the White House. Before an audience of several dozen in the State Dining Room, the president celebrated the long-awaited enactment of a postal-reform bill. After his brief remarks, a large, bipartisan group of lawmakers crowded around Biden as he put pen to paper on the legislation. They huddled in close, as politicians do, silently jostling for prime position in the photo. None of them wore a mask, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi carried one around her wrist like a handbag.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Trump’s Seven-Hour Records Gap

Seven hours and 37 minutes. That’s the now-infamous length of time for which there are no records of Donald Trump’s phone calls on the day of the Capitol riot in 2021. As the House January 6 committee continues to investigate the events of that day (the group interviewed Ivanka Trump earlier this week), the former president is busy crafting his own story about his time in the White House. Two of our writers look at the former POTUS’s at-times tenuous relationship with history itself.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Final Blow to Hong Kong

Few places have inspired more tropes and clichés than Hong Kong. A bridge between East and West. A gateway to China—or China’s to the world. “They strike a gong and fire off a mid-day gun,” one 1960s travel promo for the city declared. Buried under...
CHINA
The Atlantic

Why Europe Needs Ukraine

If you want to know how powerful the European dream still is, don’t go to Paris or Rome, Brussels or Berlin—go to Kyiv. Last October, I visited the city to speak with young and ambitious Ukrainians. They told me of their deepest wish for their country: membership in the European Union.
POLITICS
NECN

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Northeast Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Massachusetts, Boston and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

Elon Musk, Baloney King

You can call Elon Musk a lot of things. Agent of chaos. Savvy investor. Obsessive workaholic. But the tech-industry analyst Benedict Evans has a different suggestion. He calls Musk a “bullshitter who delivers.” I’d go even further: Musk exemplifies a new kind of bullshitter, one we haven’t really seen before. Call it the “bullionaire,” maybe: an unusual purveyor of infantile jackassery, whose unfathomable wealth makes it possible, and even likely, that he’ll carry out even the most ridiculous plan.
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

America Is Staring Down Its First So What? Wave

If the United States has been riding a COVID-19 ’coaster for the past two-plus years, New York and a flush of states in the Northeast have consistently been seated in the train’s front car. And right now, in those parts of the country, coronavirus cases are, once again, going up. The rest of America may soon follow, now that BA.2—the more annoying, faster-spreading sister of the original Omicron variant, BA.1—has overtaken its sibling to become the nation’s dominant version of SARS-CoV-2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

85K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy