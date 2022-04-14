Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke Believes Arthur Harrow is The Show's Good Guy

Moon Knight is just days away from its debut on Disney+ and star Oscar Isaac says the six-episode series is about his character healing. Isaac plays Steven Grant, who is also the mercenary Marc Spector, who is also Moon Knight, the first of Khonshu. There's a lot going on there, but Isaac implies that things will turn out alright in the end. He spoke about Moon Knight's ending, in vague terms, during an interview with Total Film. "I wouldn't want to spoil anything, but what I can say is that what we really tried to do is map out the journey of integration and then how that is a step in healing from trauma, and that the real superpower that this character, or these characters, have is their experiences," Isaac says. "And when those things can be integrated, as opposed to pushed away, that's where real strength comes from."

TV SERIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO