AEW News: Video of What Happened After Dynamite Went Off the Air, Danhausen Meets William Regal, Dynamite Video Highlights

A future WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns was teased during a scene on this week's episode of "Young Rock." The sixth episode of the show's second season aired on Tuesday night. During the program, Rock was just beginning his wrestling training with his father, Rocky Johnson, at the time. He's later shown with his family watching Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) wrestle at the Royal Rumble on television. A young Joe Anoaʻi (Roman Reigns) is watching the event as well. Joe jumps on Rock's shoulders and asks for someone to give him a Samoan Drop. When no one responds, he asks them all to "acknowledge" him.
