Kansas City, MO

HOF WR Michael Irvin doesn’t think Tyreek Hill should have left Mahomes

By Juan Cisneros
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was asked about wide receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill leaving their former teams for bigger paydays this offseason and is not sure he would have made the same decision.

Irvin, who played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys from 1988 to 1999, was asked about this off-season’s biggest wide receiver moves during an interview with the New York Post .

Adams became the highest paid receiver in the league when he left the Green Bay Packers to join the Las Vegas Raiders, until shortly after when Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins with an even larger contract.

“That’s the nature of this game. The salary cap is over $200 million now. When I was playing, it was $60-80 million, so the money in the league has grown exponentially,” Irvin told the New York Post . “No, I’m not jealous about it. I’m happy about it.”

However, the three-time Super Bowl champion (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) said he wouldn’t have made the same decision to leave his fellow Hall of Fame quarterback.

“You left Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — I don’t know if I could’ve ever left Troy Aikman,” Irvin said. “I don’t think I could’ve done that.”

Irvin followed up by saying that living in bigger cities like Las Vegas and Miami is still possible in the offseason with the amount of money being paid in the wide receiver market.

“You can still go live there in your house in the offseason, but I’m not leaving those quarterbacks,” Irvin said. “Let’s see how this plays out. You’re making $30 million and you can have houses in two places. I think the most important thing is taking care of what’s on the football field.”

Adams and Hill are regarded as some of the top players at the position and will have fan’s eyes on them as they play their debut seasons for their new teams in 2022.

